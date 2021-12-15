A fearsome and popular villain comes to the MCU thanks to Hawkeye

Episode five of the first season of Hawkeye not only revealed who is interested in murdering Clint Barton, it was also known that he is a highly dangerous villain in the Marvel Universe

The fifth episode of the Hawkeye series, titled Ronin, not only revealed who is the mysterious character who wants to eliminate Clint Barton, it also revealed the identity of Maya López’s mysterious uncle, who turned out to be a fearsome villain within the Marvel Universe.

Let us remember that in the third episode, in the flashback of Maya’s childhood, we know that her father William López was the one who raised her and who prepared her to become the leader of the Tracksuit Mafiua, and in that memory, a glimpse of who stands out like his uncle.

Many theories arose in relation to the figure of this mysterious man, who would be responsible for financing the criminal activities of the Tracksuit Mafia, an organization that sought to kill Ronin, which led to a persecution against Clint Barton and Kate Bishop.

Mystery solved, the true villain of Hawkeye



Thanks to the intervention of Kate Bishop, and the espionage skills of Yelena Belova, it was finally revealed that Maya López’s mysterious uncle is none other than Kingpin, the man behind organized crime in New York City.

“He was the man I feared all this time”Says Clint Barton upon learning not only that Kingpin is behind the Tracksuit Mafia, he has also established business with Eleanor Bishop, Kate’s mother.

“I think it’s very clear that I would, and the fans know that I’ll take the opportunity to play (Kingpin) again. I just need to be asked (at Marvel Studios)”Stated Vincent D’Onofrio, who returns as Wilson Fisk, two years after his most recent appearance, in the third season of Daredevil.

Clint Barton, has a seemingly simple mission: to reunite with his family at Christmas. Will it be possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail much more than the holiday spirit.

The Hawkeye series will star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, while Florence Pugh will make a guest appearance as Yelena Belova. Pugh will make his MCU debut in the movie Black Widow.

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton as Swordsman and Alaqua Cox as Echo.

The first episodes of the Hawkeye series is now available on the Disney + digital platform.

