The making-off of video games are always very interesting to take a look at the development of those titles that so many good times have made us go through. That is why Ubisoft has published a kind of documentary dedicated to Far Cry 6 that tells us how has been the whole process of its creation.

Navid Khavari, narrative director of this installment, is the one we can listen to for most of the time of this video of almost 40 minutes available on the gTV channel, although we can also listen to many other personal stories from other members of the Ubisoft Toronto team. Thus we can see how some of them have been involved or how the theme of the plot has affected them with anecdotes from their lives.

In another moment of this documentary they show us the creation of the different main characters, such as Dani Rojas, or the importance of having a villain who leaves a mark. One of those that you keep remembering him over the years, which is why Giancarlo Espósito has been counted on to put himself in the shoes of Antón Castillo.

In addition to all this, the video tells us how COVID affected the Ubisoft Toronto team, which meant that many recording tests had to be stopped and each one began to work from their homes. Of course, that was a great challenge for more than one of them as they had to get used to continuing with their tasks in a different environment and having to adapt new measures so that everything went ahead.

Finally, the icing on the cake is a look at the analyzes that have been published around the world and the corresponding launch celebration party from Far Cry 6. So, if you have a moment, do not hesitate to take a look at the documentary Revolution: A Far Cry Story.