Developer Santa Monica Studio has applauded a 64-bit demake of God of War from 2018, which turns the mythological action game into a retro RPG adventure. The latest installment in the epic saga sees protagonist Kratos and his son Atreus embark on a daunting journey through the world of Norse mythology. The 2018 title put great emphasis on both brutal combat and emotional storytelling, and its success has led to an abundance of God of War fan art.

While previous installments in the series have focused almost exclusively on relentless hack-and-slash combat and massive boss battles, the God of war 2018 added a lot of nuance to the franchise. Kratos is no longer a mindless killing machine as he is now concerned with raising his son Atreus and ensuring that history does not repeat itself. Atreus, for his part, must accept his divine heritage and forge his own path as the duo face off against the gods of Asgard. The game’s emotional, fun, and often epic quest has inspired many gamers, leading to numerous artistic tributes. Fanart and cosplay are fairly common, while a sand sculpture of Kratos from God of War pays homage to the Sony Santa Monica title in a novel way.

The YouTube channel “64 Bits” paid tribute to God of war transforming the success of PlayStation 4 into a classic PlayStation 1 title. Nostalgia is palpable from the title screen, and a lovable loading screen featuring Mimir only adds to the retro feel. The iconic God of War boat trips on the Lake of Nine, which are accompanied by folk tales and legends, are performed before Kratos and Atreus engage in combat with a group of enemies. 64 Bits replaces the fast-paced 2018 title match with an old-school turn-based system, allowing Kratos and Atreus to attack in tandem to defeat a powerful Ogre. Upon learning about the retro recreation, God of War developer Sony Santa Monica responded to 64 Bits on Twitter to express her admiration for it. demake.

64 Bit has converted God of war into a true retro video game, and fans will soon have their own chance to transform Kratos and Atreus’s adventure. The 2018 installment has been announced to go on sale on PC on January 14, 2022, and God of War mods for PC promise to radically change the experience. Players have already begun to imagine a myriad of different mods, such as equipping Kratos with a lightsaber or transforming the father-son duo into Mario and Baby Mario. Given that God of War Ragnarök will also be released in 2022, the PC version of its predecessor should be a good way to retain fans.

Following its launch in 2018, God of war It became an instant PlayStation 4 classic for fans of the franchise and novice gamers alike. The game successfully combines deep combat with an engaging narrative, delivering a Nordic-inspired adventure like no other. 64 Bits has successfully translated the tone and artistic style of the title into its demake retro version of PlayStation 1, demonstrating how far the PlayStation brand has come since its early days.