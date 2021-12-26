This Snorlax plush is a very popular piece of merchandise that went on sale in 2020 and it is not cheap at all. There are a few other Snorlax-based plushies, but many aren’t big enough to do what Snorlax does best, block the way. As Pokémon fans know, Snorlax locks out the areas that players must access to progress through the game. To get the Pokémon to move, players must find a Poké Flute.

This will awaken the Snorlax and cause it to fight the player, ultimately luring it out of the way. Pokémon players always think differently when it comes to creating and using Pokémon merchandise. Fans have done countless creative projects over the years.

Reddit user theyork2000 used his Snorlax plush in the best possible way, using it to prevent a baby from climbing the stairs. Since Snorlax’s main function in Pokémon games is to block players’ path, this use is perfect. The stuffed animal was big enough to fit in the stairwell and probably heavy enough that the children couldn’t move it. The reddit comments were full of great jokes, like the one from a user who said that the boy probably searched the house for the Poké Flute to get the Snorlax to move. It is unknown if the Poké Flute was found or if the boy was able to reach the next area in his search.

Snorlax is a very popular Pokémon in all iterations of the game. In a recent game, Pokémon Unite, players can dress Snorlax in multiple outfits and make the character a top defender. The best aspect of Snorlax is his different moves that damage and slow his rival equally. Snorlax is also well regarded for its adorable design and fondness for eating and sleeping.

After 25 years, fans continue to celebrate and enjoy the Pokémon series, and the new games are well loved too. Thanks to the different adaptations, fans can enjoy the Pokémon TV series, video games and card games, and can even enjoy creating their own version of the characters. Pokémon continues to stand the test of time and will continue to attract fans with its lovable Snorlax and other characters.