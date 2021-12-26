An interesting fan project is based on recreating the classic Pokémon Red & Blue games in a 3D environment that gives old-school fans just nostalgia. The Pokémon series recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, and it is not easy to estimate what the franchise has achieved in this time. There are over 100 different Pokémon video games, 901 types of Pokémon species, dozens of movies and shows to watch, and with the latest generation Pokémon Sword & Shield games, more than 20 million copies have been sold.

Over the years, Pokémon fans have spent countless hours trying to catch them all across many different platforms. Either with the free mobile game Pokémon GO, which took the world by storm, collecting Pokémon trading cards, the value of which has skyrocketed over the years, or putting hundreds of hours into the latest Pokémon Shiny Diamond remakes. and Shimmering Pearl, fans can’t get enough of pocket monsters. While many people have been devouring content from the franchise, one fan decided to update the original games with a more modern perspective.

The incredibly talented 3D artist and YouTuber, CodyCantEatThis, recently started his own fan project that has grown into a 3D recreation of the Kanto region of Pokémon Red & Blue, CodyCantEatThis has spent the last year recreating popular 2D games with a 3D perspective. After completing a 3D version of the popular Sonic, Mario, and Legend of Zelda games, he decided to start work on his 3D remake of Pokémon Red & Blue, currently in development.

The recent release of the Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl remakes offers players a more modern look than the original DS versions; however, it is not the full 3D recreation that fans were hoping for. The project includes each of the towns in the Kanto region, gym leaders, items, and even the ability to find and capture wild Pokémon. This fan project is unfinished, and the artist is aware that publishing a remake of Pokémon in 3D would attract Nintendo’s lawyers. CodyCantEatThis’s impressive work in creating 3D worlds has increased its number of subscribers. Fans are eager to see how the project continues, hoping this work will lead to more lucrative endeavors for the talented 3D artist.

Over the years, fan projects have been impressive, but Nintendo has been reluctant to allow fans to remake their properties. CodyCantEatThis has recreated many fan-favorite games using the Unity game engine, and their work on creating 3D worlds can be viewed on their YouTube channel. For now, however, fan creations, like this reimagining of Pokémon Red & Blue, will remain unplayable for everyone.