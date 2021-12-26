A fan of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has paid tribute to the great fairies of the game’s fountains through magnificent fan art. Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda video game series is well known for its rich history, and the Zelda game, Breath of the Wild, continues to build on that history. One of the reasons that fans keep coming back to play the new installments of the series is the constant addition of previous characters and characteristics that have been renewed for the new title, and an example of these cases is the inclusion of the Great Fairies

In the Legend of Zelda series, the Great Fairies are recurring characters who assist the hero Link on his journey to save Hyrule. Throughout the series, they offer Link assistance in the form of stat boosts, increased space in Link’s item inventory, or replacement of Link’s health. Although they play a small role in the series, they remain memorable thanks to their beautiful forms and the charming song from the series that plays when Link is in their presence. In Breath of the Wild, there are four great fairies: Kaysa, Mija, Cotera, and Tera. The first Great Fairy that players will encounter is found in a basic location in the Zelda series, the village of Kakariko: Cotera. As Link restores the Great Fairies, they improve their armor. With the help of the Great Fairies, Link can become quite tough, which helps throughout the game (and especially during his final fight against Calamity Ganon).

The fan, Malia_Doodles_, has posted her fan art of the four Great Fairies from Breath of the Wild on the Breath of the Wild subreddit. Each of the four Great Fairies is drawn in its correct proportion in the game: Link sits comfortably on Cotera’s finger, facing the colossal Kaysa, Mija, and Tera on their flower petals. Similar to the game, Link also seems to act shy around his magical counterparts, especially Kaysa. Although Malia_Doodles_ does not include Malanya, the horse god from Breath of the Wild, the four spirits in the fountain are beautiful on their own.

Although they are a staple of the Zelda franchise, the four great fairies of Breath of the Wild have been renewed throughout the series. To begin with, they do not live in caves, but in the open air, hidden in gigantic flower buds. Also, some recent Zelda games, such as Four Swords and The Minish Cap, featured large fairies dressed relatively conservatively. The flirty personalities of the BOTW Great Fairies and their scant clothing are reminiscent of the Great Fairies of Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask. The 2020 Hyrule Warriors game from Legend of Zelda: Age of Calamity takes place 100 years before the events of BOTW. In this game, the player can unlock the same BOTW Great Fairies as playable characters.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the same four Great Fairies will make their appearance in the sequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, currently unnamed. But with fan art like Malia_Doodles_, it seems like a lot of Zelda fans are looking forward to its inclusion.