Talk about Bloodborne it is not anything. Some consider it one of the best games of the previous generation and, at the same time, a reference of the exclusive PlayStation catalog. Hideteka Miyazaki’s work also boasts a faithful community showing his passion on a regular basis. Of course, you can be sure that no creation is as surprising as the one you will see today.

Believe it or not, a fan was tasked with creating a version of Bloodborne for PlayStation 1, the mythical console that saw the light during 1994. The project is named Bloodborne psx and it is, of course, a demake. If you are not familiar with this term, do not worry, we will explain it to you below.

In this case, a demake is the recreation of a game, but adapted for a platform older than the original. Usually in the video game industry we hear the term “remake”, which although it is also a recreation, is made for a more advanced platform than the original.

With Bloodborne psx, the person in charge is combining the vision of Miyazaki with the graphics of the PlayStation 1. In the video below you can see for yourself that his work is very faithful to the game from FromSoftware and Sony Japan Studio. The best of all is that It will be completely free and you can download it on PC from January 31, 2022. Assuming, of course, that there are no delays involved.

The demake of Bloodborne is on the way, and the remake?

Inevitably, the existence of Bloodborne psx has once again generated conversation around a possible remastering or remake of Bloodborne. While it is a great wish among many gamers, and there are certainly clues pointing to it, nothing has been confirmed by Sony.

At the beginning of October, Colin Moriaty, a respected journalist in the video game industry, hinted that Bluepoint games, a studio recently acquired by Sony, is working on a project related to Bloodborne. “I’m hearing that Bluepoint might be traveling to Yharnam,” he said via Twitter. The community clings to this comment to keep their hopes alive.

While we wait if it comes true —or not—, remember that on January 25, 2022 you will be able to enjoy the new Miyazaki: Elden ring. Just this week they released an impressive 15 minute gameplay.