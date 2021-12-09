A talented fan has revealed a game of the League of Justice that you have created in Dreams because Warner Bros. has yet to give the superhero team its own title. Dreams, the title of Media Molecule for PlayStation 4, is a game creation system that allows players to create and share their own game assets, while experiencing content created by others. While there is currently no official Justice League game, Rocksteady Studios’ upcoming title Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will feature DC superheroes as enemies that the titular team of bandits will face off against.

Created by the esteemed developer of the Batman: Arkham trilogy, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will put players in control of four morally contradictory DC characters. Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark each bring their own strengths and weaknesses as players make their way through an open-world Metropolis. Apparently, an attack from the intergalactic villain Brainiac has left the League of Justice brainwashed, forcing the Suicide Squad to take down the most powerful heroes on the planet. Apparently, the next Rocksteady title will mix open world exploration with the mechanics of third person shooters, which will be a big change from the Arkham series. However, references to the Batman: Arkham trilogy have been seen in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, suggesting a strong link to Rocksteady’s previous DC titles.

Since the iconic team of heroes will only appear as brainwashed villains in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Reddit user TheRedProphett has taken it upon himself to make his own game of the game. League of Justice in Dreams. The superhero fighting game is impressively deep, with Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman bringing their own unique moves. The Man of Steel rises above the ground and overwhelms his enemies with a flurry of blows, while a power-up appears to charge him with the power of the yellow sun. The Dark Knight employs a mix of melee attacks and batarangs, and an impressive special attack allows him to bombard enemies from the Batwing. Lastly, Wonder Woman uses a sword and shield to defeat her opponents, and activating the Lasso of Truth greatly increases her combat range.

While Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will focus heavily on DC Comics’ premier crime-fighting force, many gamers want the opportunity to really play as their favorite heroes rather than fight them. Though no hints have been released so far, a secret new DC game from WB Games Montreal could offer just that to fans. The developer is known for creating Batman: Arkham Origins, a 2013 prequel to the beloved Rocksteady trilogy, and is currently developing the upcoming co-op title Gotham Knights. Along with this project, in which Batman’s allies come together to protect Gotham after the untimely death of the Dark Knight, a second project could star one or more members of the League of Justice.

With the success of games like the Batman: Arkham series and Marvel’s Spider-Man, many comic book fans are clamoring for their favorite heroes to be turned into an AAA action game. Although an open world adventure starring the entire League of Justice not feasible, TheRedProphett’s creation in Dreams proves that the team could easily star in an intense fighting game. By endowing each member of the DC Trinity with their own abilities, the Dreams project could have players order an official Justice League game from Warner Bros.