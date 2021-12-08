A player of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has recently shown its island themed Dragon ball in a fun montage that combines scenes from the Nintendo game and classic anime. Although Dragon Ball is best known for being one of the best-selling manga and anime series of all time, the popular franchise has also extended its influence to the gaming world through various video games, the latest of which, Dragon Ball. : The Breakers, will arrive sometime next year.

Although Dragon ball and other franchises in the middle have bet on the gaming industry, Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows almost any example of popular culture to appear in the game.

Now, reddit user Drabaz has recently combined the classic anime Dragon ball with his Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In a video where he splices scenes from various Dragon Ball episodes with scenes of his playable character running across his Animal Crossing island, Drabaz charismatically shows which scenes from the anime series inspired certain design decisions. Drabaz presents his island with a scene from Dragon Ball in which the protagonist Goku is seen competing with Krillin in an excavation contest, and then he moves on to an area of ​​his Animal Crossing island that has a still image of this scene recorded in the ground. Another part of Drabaz’s Animal Crossing island is designed to resemble the arena of the Dragon Ball World Martial Arts Tournament, with such precision, in fact, that one user commented that this part is “easily the star of the island. “

These two areas are not the only parts of Drabaz Island inspired by Dragon ball, as there are other places that take visual references from various episodes. Although it doesn’t say so explicitly, Drabaz’s post seems to hint that other parts of the island might not incorporate Dragon Ball elements. Other players of Animal Crossing they have combined various references to pop culture on their islands, and some have adopted characteristics of several franchises at the same time. That said, Animal Crossing’s islands design ideas are often uniform for aesthetic reasons, and the media franchises that inspire these islands are often large enough to take up the entire space.

Although the designs of the islands of Animal Crossing Often impressive, Drabaz’s video is certainly unique for its entertainment value. Animal Crossing players frequently upload screenshots of their creations, or basic videos in which they simply tour their islands. Drabaz’s comparison between actual scenes from the anime from Dragon ball and his loose re-enactments on Animal Crossing are delightful, plus it makes fans laugh.