A Minecraft player recreated the Vietnam War, accurately depicting the deadly battle with helicopters, planes, and a lush jungle landscape. The creative power of Minecraft players seems endless as the dedicated community constantly creates awesome projects. And while some Minecraft builds show imagination, others use existing IPs and historical events in their impressive builds.

Recently, the Minecraft community has been working a lot on the Mojang sandbox, especially since the release of the Caves & Cliffs Part 1 and Part 2 update. New features, such as increased height limit, allow for building at a scale major, making projects like building Earth much easier.

Now, a fan posted on reddit his impressive Minecraft creation about the Vietnam War. The diorama stays true to historical events, with helicopters and planes flying amid the tropical climate of Vietnam. Part of the diorama includes planes that drop firebombs, ships that float downstream, and missiles in mid-air. The construction uses many types of Minecraft blocks, as well as the jungle biome, to capture the lush, tropical landscape of Vietnam.

Alexander-00AK’s Minecraft diorama seems heavily inspired by movies like Apocalypse Now, which delves into the deadly reality of the Vietnam War. The war lasted more than 20 years and saw troops from around the world fight in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia until all three countries became communist states in 1975. The Vietnam War – occasionally depicted in video games – was a very controversial in American history and remains relevant in politics today. Although the Minecraft diorama is only a video game, it can help people visualize the events of the Vietnam War, despite its voxel composition. The first image specifically shows the devastation caused by the firebombs, as the flames spread rapidly through the jungle terrain of Vietnam.

Regardless of any political statement, Alexander-00AK’s Minecraft diorama demonstrates the possibilities that Mojang’s sandbox offers players. With a constant stream of new features and the update to Minecraft The Wild just around the corner, it seems like builders will have fewer limits as Mojang continues to expand their voxel world.