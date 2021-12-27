Dragon Ball is one of the franchises that have endured the longest in recent decades, so they have a large number of fans of all ages, so it is not surprising that various fans want to show their appreciation for the animated series and the videogames, with the realization of amazing fan arts.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that some of these fans take that fanaticism much further, by incorporating amazing tattoos in honor of their favorite characters from the Dragon Ball saga, like the one we will show you today.

Best of all, this tattoo fan art does not present us with one, but two tattoos dedicated to the transformation of one of the most powerful characters in the Buu saga, and we are talking about the fusion of Goten and Trunks, Gotenks.

For those clueless, it must be said that these two characters, despite being children, have great inner power, being capable of reaching the form of Super Saiyan from a very early age.

In this way, during the Boo arc, once several of the main characters died or were believed to be dead, the responsibility of saving the planet from the pink monster fell to these two little ones.

This triggered them to have to use fusion. And this is where the inspiration for this amazing tattoo comes from. As we can see, this tattoo made on the legs of a Reddit user and shared by him recreates the fusion through the metamoran dance, this being one of the methods for the union of two warriors in this universe.

In this way, despite the fact that in real life it is quite unlikely that when putting the legs together a Gotenks tattoo is formed, in the series this is the result of these two Saiyans doing the dance correctly, but it is enviable. for all Dragon Ball fans.