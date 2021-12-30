The community of Call of Duty: Warzone players has a large number of surprises that allow us to vary the gaming experience, and there are times when there are various errors or glitches in which things take an unexpected turn .

Something that seems quite curious to us is that these errors can ruin a game or simply make us laugh, the best of all is that today we will show you a clear example of the second option, since the skin of one of the players took on an aspect totally different.

Interestingly, whether you support cosmetic microtransactions or not, there is a timeless saying that goes “you get what you pay for.” And it turns out that expression doesn’t always hold up in the trenches of Call of Duty: Warzone’s battle royale.

A Redditor named ‘SpiritualJoke8’ learned this the hard way, as his recent purchase turned into an accidental joke. Instead of using the intimidating appearance of Zeyna Paladin Operator (from the Honor Bound Tracer pack), a strange bug has other plans.

Now, SpiritualJoke is asking people for help. Her friends call the Operator “strong woman”, but they do not seem happy with the alteration of game errors in their purchase.

Warzone Buggy Zeyna Paladin Skin

First things first, take a look at what Zeyna’s Paladin skin is supposed to look like. He has armor, a fake hawk and, a glittering cherry on top, sparkling golden eyes.

It is very magical, very mythical and very powerful. Now, let’s see what SpiritualJoker ended up with. While they originally intended to buy a presumably strong, golden-eyed woman, a Warzone mistake amplified things a bit.

Warzone’s new microtransaction bug: “strong woman”

As you can see, while Zeyna Paladin’s skin definitely has the same armor, the golden eyes are missing. In fact, the entire head is missing, replaced by the face and upper torso of MW19’s default Mil-Sim Coalition operator.

It’s not a game-breaking bug in any way, but it’s certainly interesting. In essence, the flaw gave Zeyna the Frankenstein treatment, combining different parts of the body to create a “strong woman.”