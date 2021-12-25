Ash the incisive Instigator made it to Apex Legends season 11 and became a fan-favorite character the moment she was added to the roster. With roots in Titanfall 2 and an aggressive skill set promoting opponent hunting and gunfights, it’s easy to see why he is the fifth most popular legend in the video game.

One thing that strikes us as rather curious is that while most players show their dedication to a character by mastering their abilities, SobolevCrafts decided to take a slightly different approach and create Ash’s magnificent Ronin sword in real life.

Apex Legends player recreates Ash’s deadly sword in real life

Taking over the Apex Legends subreddit, SobolevCrafts decided to share their new project with the community and it’s safe to say that it has left many fans absolutely speechless.

The talented gamer decided to create Ash’s Ronin sword in real life and instead of making a rough copy, they added all the intricate details, including markings along the side of the blade.

Fans were so impressed with the sword that some of them even admitted that they initially thought the weapon was a render before taking a closer look at the image.

“I’m not going to lie, I thought it was a really good render at first,” wrote one impressed user, while another simply asked “How do I buy it?” SobolevCrafts revealed in the thread that most of the weapon is made of plastic so they have been able to make more than one and keep them as detailed as possible.