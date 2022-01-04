Those eagerly awaiting the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 can prepare for its release in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with a fan art that perfectly recreates Link’s new costume. Trailers revealing the changes to BotW 2 have given fans a taste of the upcoming sequel, and have revealed one of the new basic outfits that the Hero of Time is expected to wear during his next adventure.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s vast open world and colorful character designs have made it a favorite inspiration for the Animal Crossing community. Using the game’s wide range of design tools and decorative items, players have endeavored to recreate classic Zelda locations and moments from across the series. One such designer is NaydinfarCrossing, known for recreating everything from Zelda-inspired rafts to the Tarrey town of BotW in Animal Crossing.

The latest design from Animal Crossing and Zelda fan NaydinfarCrossing is a BotW 2 costume for Link, shared on Twitter, in which the creator offers the design code for anyone who wants to cosplay the hero at ACNH. The NaydinfarCrossing design, which replicates Link’s new look seen in the Breath of the Wild 2 promo materials, features Link’s new tattoos as well as his colorful robe and unique green sleeve. The creator has even detailed the straps that appear on Link’s outfit, as well as his strappy sandals. Those who want to add the Breath of the Wild 2 skin to their island can download it under the code MA 7554-3180-0547.

Although all the details of Breath of the Wild 2, including its official title, are kept secret, the anticipation for the game has never been higher. Trailers have revealed some information about the game, such as its world in the sky and its seemingly darker tone, but the main story and gameplay details have yet to be revealed. It’s still unclear what prompted Link’s outfit change, and the reasons for his outfit’s unique design, as well as what appears to be a new ink, are unknown.

The news about Breath of the Wild 2 may be scarce, but creators like NaydinfarCrossing maintain the enthusiasm for the game. The title doesn’t have a specific release date yet, but thanks to the designer, fans can bring some of the magic of BOTW to their ACNH island ahead of the sequel’s release. Users can also find more Zelda-inspired designs and creations from NaydinfarCrossing by following her on social media.