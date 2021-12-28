A skilled Minecraft player has imagined what Spider-Man’s old nemesis Doctor Octopus would look like as a game character within Mojang Studios’ survival and creation sandbox. Dr. Otto Octavius ​​is as iconic as his nemesis, and Alfred Molina reprises this well-meaning scientist gone berserk in Spider-Man: No Way Home, after bringing him to the screen in 2004’s Spider-Man 2. On the gaming side, Ock has served as the boss in many Spider-Man titles, the most recent being his emotional showdown with Spidey at the end of Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018.

Minecraft serves as a canvas for creative players to create almost anything they want thanks to its wide range of tools and the freedom that its gameplay offers. With its deep crafting systems and endless possibilities, the game has become a popular choice for recreations from movies, shows and other games, such as the training room from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword or a huge model of the Great Fox. from Star Fox Zero. Minecraft players aren’t the only ones who have been inspired by other mediums, as fans have built giant Star Destroyers, Shrek statues, real-life locations like Orleans Cathedral in France, and even an Echo-1 from Ghostbusters in Minecraft.

Reddit user RedJeredactyl has shared in r / Minecraft some images of a giant statue of Doctor Octopus as he appears in Spider-Man: No Way Home, showing his impressive work. This sculpture re-imagines Ock as a blocky Minecraft character, with his trademark dark leather trench coat, stylish sunglasses and four mechanical tentacles. Other users have responded positively to RedJeredactyl’s model, posting quotes from Alfred Molina’s appearances in No Way Home and Spider-Man 2 while imagining what a Marvel game might look like in Minecraft.

Mojang Studios officially collaborated with the House of Ideas for a Marvel-themed Minecraft DLC pack in 2013 that contained iconic Avengers skins such as Captain America, Iron Man, and the Hulk. Since then, players have added their own Marvel characters and locations to Minecraft by using mods and models of famous locations such as Stark Tower. There have also been a ton of Marvel-themed character statues, including Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, and even a replica of Thanos’s Infinity Gauntlet.

RedJeredactyl’s Minecraft Doctor Octopus model captures the look of Spidey’s infamous arch nemesis very well, while also translating it into the checkered visual style of Minecraft characters like Steve and Alex. Since players can do just about anything in Minecraft, it might only be a matter of time before Octavius ​​gets to work rebuilding his fusion reactor from Spider-Man 2 – unless a certain wall-crawler can stop him once. plus. Although there has been no official crossover between Minecraft and Marvel since 2013, this type of mix is ​​still in high demand following the success of the MCU, as well as Marvel-based games, such as the aforementioned Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy. of this year.