Kimetsu no Yaiba, also known as Demon Slayer, is one of the most popular anime and manga series today, so we are not surprised by the fact that it has a large number of fans around the world who have become fond of it. characters.

Interestingly, a fan has made a tribute in honor of the female character of Nezuko Kamado from Kimetsu no Yaiba, in which we can see in detail how it is that Nezuko-chan, Tanjiro Kamado’s sister, has managed to steal the hearts of the fans .

Despite the fact that most of the time, Nezuko Kamado, remains silent and with a face full of innocence, her intrepid actions and epic fights precede her.

So, it’s no surprise that artists like That_black_canvas pay tribute to her with this type of fan art that will fascinate you, taking her from the Taisho era to the modern era, so we show you her amazing work with the character, which we would love see her on the street and ask her out.

We should mention that in Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), Nezuko Kamado is Tanjiro’s younger sister. She was transformed into a Devil by Muzan Kibutsuji, she was the only survivor of her entire family. Now, accompany his brother Tanjiro to return to being human at any cost.

When she was human, Nezuko was very compassionate and loving towards her family, putting her own safety before hers. For this very reason, Tanjiro cares for his sister every time. Unfortunately, after she was turned into a Devil by Muzan, much of her memories as a human were lost, mostly those related to her family.

In this Kimetsu no Yaiba fan art, we see how cute Nezuko-chan could look like a present-day teenager. Now, her signature traditional Japanese outfit is a two-piece set patterned from her taisho-era clothing. Also, he seems to be a fan of skating clothing brands like Diamond Supply Co.