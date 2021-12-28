The community of Super Smash Bros players has great affection for some of the Nintendo video game characters that have been present in the first installments, this is the case of Samus, who for a long time was the worthy representative of the video game saga of Metroid, in the beloved video games of Fights of the Great N.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that all Metroid video game fans have great affection for the female character of Samus Aran, and that is that her video games have accompanied us for long decades, each of the installments of the beloved Metroid saga has earned our appreciation in great measure by presenting us with challenging adventures.

We must mention that the saga enjoys a large number of fans around the world, and its incorporation into the Super Smash Bros. saga has allowed us to see how the number of playable representatives is further expanded, as is the case of the participation of Samus Zero.

Many fans convey their affection by performing amazing fan arts, such as one we show you today, dedicated to the character of Samus Zero, that is sure to blow your mind.

The talented artist Zumidraws, has decided to make a fan arts that manages to perfectly recreate the appearance of the female character to perfection. This fan art is dedicated to a more daring version of the female protagonist in the Metroid video games, which was published on the artist’s official Instagram account, so you can enter her to see her work in more detail.

If you are a fan of Metroid, as much as we are, surely this fan art will leave you open-mouthed, as it presents the protagonist ready for battle with her armor equipped, but leaving time to appreciate her beautiful face.