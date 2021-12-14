All fans of Metroid video games have great affection for the female character of Samus Aran, and that is because her video games have accompanied us for long decades, each of the installments of the beloved Metroid saga has earned our appreciation in largely by presenting us with challenging adventures.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that the saga enjoys a large number of fans around the world, so many of them transmit that affection with the realization of amazing fan arts, like one that we show you today , dedicated to the character of Samus Aran.

An artist has decided to create a fan arts that manages to perfectly recreate the appearance of the female protagonist in the beloved video game saga, and we are talking about Zumidraws, an artist who never ceases to amaze us with his work, and each fan art what he has done has captivated us, so this unique version of Samus Aran will not be the exception.

We must mention that this fan art is dedicated to a more daring version of the female protagonist in the Metroid video games, which was published on the artist’s official Instagram account, so you can go inside to see her work in more detail.

If you are a fan of Metroid, as much as we are, surely this fan art will leave you open-mouthed, as it presents the protagonist ready for battle with her armor equipped, but leaving time to appreciate her beautiful face.