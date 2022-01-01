All fans of the Super Smash Bros video game saga have great affection for some of the Nintendo characters that have been present in the various installments, this is the case of Palutena, who for a long time was a worthy representative, along with Pit, from the Kid Icarus saga, in Nintendo’s beloved Fighting video games.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that all Kid Icarus video game fans have great affection for the female character of Palutena, and that is that her video games are part of some of the most striking video games in the industry, video games The saga have brought smiles to a large number of players, for which it has greatly earned our appreciation.

We should mention that the characters enjoy great popularity among Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans around the world, and their incorporation into the Fighting video game has allowed us to see how the number of playable representatives is further expanded, as is the case with the participation of Palutena.

Interestingly, many fans convey their affection by performing amazing fan arts, such as one that we show you today, dedicated to the character of Palutena, that will surely leave you speechless. The talented artist Zumidraws has decided to create a fan arts that perfectly recreates the appearance of the female character, although in an activity other than fighting.

This fan art is dedicated to a more daring version of the female character in the Kid Icarus video games, which was published on the artist’s official Instagram account, so you can go inside to see his work in more detail. If you are a fan of Super Smash Bros, as much as we are, surely this fan art will leave you with your mouth open.

Palutena appears to us at a time when she is doing a bit of yoga by having a really striking outfit compared to the one she is used to appearing in her original version within the video game, everything seems to indicate that she became a very good friend of the Wifi Trainer, we were certainly captivated to see her beautiful face just like Pit.