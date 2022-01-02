All fans of the Super Smash Bros video game saga have great affection for some of the Nintendo characters that have been present in the various installments, this is the case of Lucina, who for a long time was a worthy representative of the saga from Fire Emblem Awakening, in Nintendo’s beloved Fighting video games.

Something that we find quite curious is that all Fire Emblem video game fans have great affection for the female character of Lucina, and that is that her video games are part of some of the most striking titles on Nintendo consoles. Best of all, the video games in the series have brought smiles to a large number of players, which has earned our appreciation greatly.

We should mention that Lucina enjoys great popularity among Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans around the world, and her incorporation into the Fighting video game has allowed us to see how the number of playable representatives is further expanded, such as is the case of the participation of this warrior from Fire Emblem.

Interestingly, many fans convey their affection by performing amazing fan arts, such as one that we show you today, dedicated to the character of Lucina, that will surely leave you speechless. The talented artist Zumidraws has decided to create a fan art that perfectly recreates the appearance of the female character, in a provocative battle pose and with a high-res version style.

The artist mentioned in his post that, “Lucina from Fire Emblem ^^ this one took quite a while for some reason, but the cape was fun to draw.” This fan art is dedicated to a more daring version of the female character in the Fire Emblem video games, which was published on the artist’s official Instagram account, so you can go inside to see her work in more detail.

If you are a fan of Super Smash Bros, as much as we are, you will surely love this fan art. For those who are not into the video game, we will tell you that Lucina is one of the three protagonists of Fire Emblem Awakening and in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate she acts as one of the Echo Fighters present in the video game.

In her case, she is an Echo Fighter based on Marth, which means that her movements are very similar, but with a few changes: Lucina’s sword, the Bloodline Falchion, is slightly shorter than Marth’s divine Falchion, but its power is distributed evenly over the entire surface of the blade.