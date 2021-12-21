A fan art shows us the most daring version of Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil: Village

Resident Evil: Village was one of the video games that surprised us the most, since the continuation of the Ethan Winters story filled us with terrifying moments and a game experience that is the most arcade-like we’ve seen from the beloved horror video game saga. from Capcom.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that Resident Evil remains in the hearts of more than one fan of the franchise and with this we can mention its most recent saga, as well as the different video game remakes that we have enjoyed in recent years.

We must mention that one of the most striking without a doubt was Resident Evil: Village, so some fans have a great appreciation for each of the characters that appear in this installment. Something that seems quite curious to us is that some video game fans often perform amazing tributes in the form of fan arts of their favorite characters.

This can be a little gold for the community, to the extent that today we will see a design that manages to recreate one of the most striking characters that we could see in this installment and we are talking about neither more nor less than Alcina Dimitrescu, also known as Lady “do whatever you want to me” Dimitrescu, the controversial oversized vampire woman who was liked by the entire community.

Alcina Dimitrescu is a character that was on everyone’s lips before and after the official video game launch, so it is normal that some designers and cartoonists want to express their affection with the realization of unique fan arts, as could be the case of a fan art by Lady Dimitrescu in pure High-res version style.

This fan arts can be a bit risque, although it really manages to maintain all the essence of the beloved franchise, this is the case of a version of Alcina Dimitrescu with a much improved style and that has stolen the gaze of more than one fanatic. A fan art made by the artist Zumidraws, who has once again shown all his talent, so we recommend that you see his designs on his official Instagram account.