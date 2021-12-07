Pokémon remains in the hearts of more than one fan of the franchise and with this we can mention the animated series, as well as the different video games we grew up with, some of the most striking without a doubt are Pokémon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum, which is why some fans have great appreciation for their Trainers and Pokémon.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, some video game fans, often perform amazing tributes in the form of fan arts of their favorite trainers and Pokémon, to the extent that today we will see a design that manages to recreate one of the most famous trainers of the fourth generation.

Pokémon is one of the most beloved sagas in the video game industry, so it is normal that some designers and cartoonists often want to express their affection with the realization of unique fan arts, as could be the case of a fan art of Cintia In true High-res version style.

We must mention that this fan arts can be a bit risque, although it really manages to maintain all the essence of the beloved franchise, this is the case of a version of Cintia that leaves aside the pixels and presents it to us in a quite style improved and that has stolen the gaze of more than one fanatic.

For those who are not into the franchise or the installments of Pokémon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum, we tell you that this female character in its most attractive version, is the champion of the High Command of Sinnoh. Cintia has long blonde hair, with a black ribbon whose ends stick out on both sides.

He wears a black raincoat that reaches the height of the calves, along with a gray shirt and pants of the same color as the raincoat, each one in its final part has feathers.

Finally, his footwear is two high-heeled shoes, black like the vast majority of his clothing. In addition, he uses as an accessory four earrings that resemble the “sensors” that Lucario has on the sides of his head and that rise when he uses his aural vision.

This version of Cintia has not missed the opportunity to show us how beautiful she is, even by modifying her appearance a bit and showing us a design that will surely leave more than one with their mouths open. A fan art made by the artist Zumidraws, who has once again shown all his talent, so we recommend that you see his designs on his official Instagram account.