All fans of the Bayonetta video game saga have great affection for the female character of the modern witch, and that is because her video games have accompanied us for long hours full of fun and adrenaline, for which Bayonetta has earned our appreciation to a large degree.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, Bayonetta enjoys a large number of fans around the world, so many of them transmit that affection with the realization of amazing fan arts, like one that we show you today, dedicated to the main character.

An artist has decided to make a fan art that manages to perfectly recreate the appearance of the female protagonist, and we are talking about Zumidraws, someone who never ceases to amaze us with his work, and it is that each fan art he has made has captivated us, so this unique version of Bayonetta will not be the exception.

We must mention that this fan art is dedicated to a slightly more daring version of the female protagonist in the Bayonetta video games, which was published on the artist’s official Instagram account, so you can enter her to see her work more to detail and enjoy its amazing style to the High-res version.

If you are a fan of Bayonetta, as much as we are, surely this fan art will leave you with your mouth open, as it presents the protagonist ready for battle with her weapons in hand, but leaving time to appreciate her beautiful face along with a dress typical of video games, or at least until a certain moment.