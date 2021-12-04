Shingeki no Kyojin, better known as Attack on Titans, is one of the most popular anime and manga series today, partly thanks to its amazing cast of characters, each of which has a unique story and aspect, so today we will focus in detail on one of them, History.

Something that has surprised us to a great extent is that all Shingeki no Kyojin fans have great affection for each of the characters that appear in this popular anime, and that is, with life and death battles against the titans, they always have us on the edge of the seat.

Best of all, many fans have wanted to show their affection by performing a large number of fan arts in tribute to the most iconic characters in the series, such as Historia.

All those who have seen the series, know the important role that this beloved female character plays, and it is not for less, since it hides one of the most curious mysteries that anime presents us. A fan art could make many more of us end up in love with her.

This illustration was made by zumidraws, which shows us a Story with an alternative drawing style, in which it is made clear to us that the character manages to mix great beauty and preparation for combat, making it our most precious dream and one of the hopes of humanity.