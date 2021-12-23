Capcom left more than one of the Resident Evil fans shocked, with the launch of Resident Evil: Village, this was one of the video games that surprised us the most, since it introduced us to unique characters that today take a leading role in a amazing fan art made by the artist Zumidraws, dedicated to Bela, Cassandra and Daniela.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that the continuation of the Ethan Winters story filled us with terrifying moments and an arcade game experience that we have seen of Capcom’s beloved horror video game saga, but his characters took away more of a compliment, as might be the case with the female characters of Lady Dimitrescu and her three daughters.

Resident Evil remains in the hearts of more than one fan of the franchise and with this we can mention its most recent saga, as well as the different video game remakes that we have enjoyed in recent years.

We should mention that, without a doubt, one of the most striking was Resident Evil: Village, so some fans have a great appreciation for each of the characters that appear in this installment, so today we will focus on three cuties that They stalked us on our tour of the dimetrescu castle, so we don’t even want to escape …

Some video game fans often perform amazing tributes in the form of fan arts of their favorite characters. This may be the case of the artist Zumidraws, who presents us with today’s fan art, in which we will see a design that manages to recreate three of the most striking characters that we could see in this installment in a high-res version style.

We are talking about neither more nor less than the daughters of Alcina Dimitrescu, also known as Bela, Cassandra and Daniela, the beautiful enemies who stalk us through the corridors of the castle and that we must lower the temperature so that they can stay still, three characters who they were liked by the whole community.