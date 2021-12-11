Naruto, one of the most beloved anime and manga series of all time, does not require an introduction, and it currently has an immense number of fans around the world who show their appreciation with the realization of fan arts.

Something that has caught our attention is that we can often see how some very talented artists show all their love towards the Naruto anime, by making unique fan arts in which we can see our favorite characters in alternate versions.

Best of all, the choice of an artist was the female character of Tsunade from Naruto, who will leave more than one fan with their mouths open when they see her in a High-res version created by Zumidraws and published on her official account. from Instagram.

This fan art has taken the most dazzling and attractive side of the beloved character and presents her in a truly charming version. Best of all, zumidraws wanted to immortalize Tsunade from Naruto, in an illustration with a more realistic drawing style than the one we saw in the original version.

For those who are not into anime, we will tell you that, Tsunade is one of the legendary Sannin along with Orochimaru and Jiraiya, being also known for being one of the strongest kunoichi and the best Medical Ninja in the world.

In the middle of the series she became the Fifth Hokage, after Hiruzen Sarutobi died at the hands of Orochimaru. In addition, she was a mentor to Shizune, Sakura Haruno and Ino Yamanaka, which is why she has been present in the minds of many fans around the world, and today we can see her in a more striking version than usual.