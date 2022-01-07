One-Punch Man has become widely popular in recent years and it currently has a large number of fans around the world, which is why it has become one of the most striking themes of today, for what their fans could surprise us with their creations.

Something that has surprised us is that many fans have shown their appreciation for anime, with the realization of amazing fan arts dedicated to their favorite characters, in which the female character of Tatsumaki takes a leading role today, who will manage to leave more than a fan with his mouth open.

Curiously, an artist has decided to make a tribute in the form of fan arts, in which we can see what the female character of Tatsumaki would look like, ready for battle in the most High-res version. This fan art has taken the sweeter and more attractive side of the character and presents her to us truly charming.

The best of all is that, zumidraws wanted to immortalize this incredible character by showing her in motion, they made an illustration of Tatsumaki in a more realistic drawing style that lets us see in detail her figure and her shapely legs moments before entering the battle.

She holds the S-Class Rank 2 pro hero role from the Hero Association. She is recognized as one of the most powerful heroines in the Hero Association.

For those who are not into anime, we will tell you that, Tatsumaki is a small woman, commonly mistaken for being much younger than she really is. She has a teenage face with emerald green eyes and green hair that naturally curls at the ends.

Regarding her attire, she wears a form-fitting black dress with long sleeves and four high-cut leg slits that show off her long, shapely legs and low-heeled black shoes, so she comes in handy with what is shown by the talented artist Zumidraws.