Dead or Alive, is one of the most recognized fighting video game franchises in the country of the rising sun and the video game industry, having a wide variety of deliveries, we can see how it has made a large number of fans Around the world, how could it be the case with some so talented who perform amazing tributes to their favorite characters.

Something that we find quite striking is that a talented artist has decided to dedicate one of his creations to the Dead or Alive fighting video game, more specifically to the female character of Nyotengu, in a version that will leave more than one fan of Dead or Alive 6 , with his mouth open.

Dead or Alive does not require a presentation within the video game industry, as it currently has an immense number of fans thanks to its unique playable characters. Best of all, this fan art was made by the talented artist, Zumidraws and posted on his official Instagram account, where he has shown us how beautiful this Nyotengu is.

The artist’s choice was the female character of Nyotengu, which allows us to see her in a High-res version, which becomes a dream for fans of the saga’s red bone. Within the lore of the franchise itself, they tell us that Nyotengu is a princess of the tengu kingdom who first appeared in an updated version of 2014 of Dead or Alive 5 Ultimate Arcade.

Her official page tells us that despite being a very old female tengu, she takes the form of a young woman who appears to be in her 20s and 30s, in stark contrast to Bankotsubo’s monstrous and demonic appearance. She has pale, cream-colored skin and a voluptuous figure, with striking curves and a large bust, so she looks great in this recreation by Zumidraws.