Kimetsu No Yaiba, also known as Demon Slayer, has won the hearts of a large number of anime fans around the world, and it is one of the most recognized anime and manga series today. And, is that after the premiere of his first film we could see how it is that he gained a huge number of fans.

Something that has surprised us is that many artists have wanted to show their affection by performing amazing tributes in the form of fan arts, so this time we can see in detail a version of the female character of Nezuko Kamado, who is ready to go out to the battle, but in a High-res version style.

In the same way, in one of the confrontations, we were able to see one of the best moments of the anime with Nezuko Kamado, in which the beloved female character helps his brother Tanjiro Kamado to defeat one of the demons, just that moment in which Nezuko gets trapped is the one chosen by a fan to perform an amazing recreation.

By taking that particular moment, an artist decided to put a spin on the character and show us the bolder side of Nezuko Kamado in a more realistic drawing style and presents her to us truly seductive while trapped in the web of Rui, the main antagonist in the Natagumo Mountain Arch.

Best of all, zumidraws wanted to immortalize this beloved demon from Kimetsu No Yaiba, by making a unique Nezuko Kamado illustration in which more than one fan will make it their new wallpaper, this artist never ceases to amaze us, So if you want to see more of his work, we recommend that you visit his official Instagram page.