Naruto, one of the anime and manga series that does not require an introduction, since during the last decades it has shown us an amazing story full of unique characters, so it is no surprise that it has an immense number of fans throughout the world showing their appreciation by performing fan arts.

Something that has caught our attention is that we can often see how some very talented artists show all their love towards the Naruto anime, by making unique fan arts in which we can see our favorite characters in alternate versions.

Best of all, an artist’s choice was the female character of Hinata Hyūga from Naruto, who will touch the hearts of more than one anime fan when watching her in a High-res style version created by Zumidraws and posted on her account. official Instagram.

This fan art allows us to appreciate the sweetest and most charming side of the beloved character and presents her in a truly unique version as if she was preparing for a fight. Best of all, zumidraws wanted to immortalize Hinata Hyūga from Naruto, in an illustration with a more realistic drawing style than what we saw in the original version.

For those who are not into anime, we will tell you that, Hinata Hyūga is a Chūnin rank kunoichi from Konohagakure and a former heir to the main branch of the Hyūga Clan. She was part of Team Kurenai, being a partner of Kiba Inuzuka and Shino Aburame.

Subsequently, she became the wife of Naruto, with whom she had two children, Boruto Uzumaki and Himawari Uzumaki. We must mention that, Hinata has dark blue hair and white skin, traits she inherited from her mother, in addition to the typical white eyes of the Hyūga Clan, although this time we can see her in a more striking version than usual.