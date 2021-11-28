Dragon Ball Z is a series that does not require an introduction, since it accompanied us throughout our childhood and that is why it is not surprising that it has a large number of fans around the world, and a great popularity in Latin America.

Something that has surprised us is that there are few series that could compete in popularity with this animated series, so many of the viewers have it on a pedestal, or at least at the level of some of the most beloved series in Latin America, as it could be El Chavo del 8.

El Chavo del 8, has won the hearts of many fans, being a production of the comedian Chespirito, we were able to see as a family each of the occurrences that were lived in the beloved Neighborhood. It is no surprise that these series had a similar schedule due to the great acceptance of the viewers.

Various artists show the affection they have for the Dragon Ball anime with the realization of unique fan arts, in which they even present us with some crossovers, such as this case in which a fan art manages to mix one of the characters of El Chavo del 8 with one of the androids from Dragon Ball Z.

This is the case of Samuk Arts, a Brazilian artist that we have previously been showing due to his great talent when carrying out interesting crossovers.

For those who do not fully remember, Professor Jirafales was one of the characters in El Chavo del 8, an educated, orderly and single gentleman, but he is deeply in love with Doña Florinda. He is the teacher of the elementary school where Chavo and his friends attend.