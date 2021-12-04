On Hidden Instincts (Voyagers), a premiere movie available on Amazon Prime Video, everything seems to happen in a clumsy tour of well-known science fiction settings. First, the film tells of a dystopian future in which the Earth is uninhabitable. Also, that an elite outpost must prevent the extinction of the human race by traveling to a habitable planet. But if in Interstellar, by Christopher Nolan, the crew had to find evidence of life, here perception is colonization.

Unlike Prometheus and Rises by Wolves by Ridley Scott, the crew already knows that it will not survive the nearly century-long journey to the chosen planet. Actually, the movie takes a bit of the failed Passengers, by Morten Tyldum, to support its premise. Although it is not about a group of travelers in suspended animation As they travel through space to awaken on a new frontier, the point is the same: save the human race. Only Burger decides to take a fresh angle. In fact, the emphasis of the argument is somewhat perverse: travelers (all young and beautiful), must procreate. It will be his grandchildren who will have the duty of colonizing the future home of the human race.

Of course, Hidden Instincts (Voyagers) It includes decreasing the chances of confrontations due to prolonged living together. AND It does this through a drink that, in theory, should reduce negative or aggressive feelings. In particular, the jealousy and anger that may arise in this complicated, alienated community with the sole objective of bringing children into space. However, the film is not overly interested in how such an idea is viable. The argument simplifies and takes to the basics the idea of ​​a colonization that depends on variables that are impossible to predict.

Burger does not ask himself questions about the edges of a thorny situation and quickly, the argument advances towards a concrete point. How long can a considerable multitude of adolescents with the mission of reproducing maintain a fleeting peace? It is a matter of time before someone makes the decision to stop consuming the miracle drink. Also, to obey. The rest of the story is as predictable as it is simple.

‘Hidden Instincts (Voyagers)’: a version of Jack Torrance in space

Perhaps one of the most disappointing points of Hidden Instincts (Voyagers) is that it wastes its main plot line. What if a group with a haunting goal were confined indefinitely? Are you facing insanity? To fear? Confronting the low instincts of violence?

What could have been a refined version of The glow of Stanley Kubrick, ends up being one of Lord of the Flies by William Golding. But, unlike the literary work, the film does not explore the meaning of violence, domination and the darkness of human nature. More than that, she is interested in capturing in suggestive images the effects of the controlling drink and to create a claustrophobic sense of confrontation that does not end up being credible.

For his latest sequences, Hidden Instincts (Voyagers) became a predictable combination. Also a strange crossing of lines between several different premises that he does not get to explore. From sexuality, the aggressiveness inherent in the human mind to pure terror. Everything is left in the middle of a tedious journey that does not meet any of your ambitious expectations.