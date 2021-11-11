The shoulder or the deltoid is very neglected, especially in the female group, and is a muscle just as important as the others, so it should be trained with the same intensity and frequency as other muscles, such as the gluteus.

With a pair of dumbbells that you have at home or at the gym, you can do these exercises which are phenomenal for strengthening the shoulder.

Dumbbell shoulder press

It is the most classic exercise that we have on the shoulders apart from the lateral raises. Choose a weight that suits your needs and that allows you to make the exercise demanding.

Ideally, you should raise the dumbbells explosively and quickly, and then lower slowly, keeping your back completely straight and without moving it.

Dumbbell front raise

This exercise isolates the anterior deltoid, so you should work it on the bench press or incline bench press.

For this exercise the ideal is to alternate each arm, to focus more on a single area and thus focus on the muscle that you are working on more individually.

Press Arnold

This exercise is named after Arnold Schwarzenegger, which said it was an essential exercise for your shoulder routine.

This is why the exercise is very complete due to the fact that all portions of the shoulder muscles are worked, working the deltoid almost exclusively.

Lateral shoulder raises

Also a classic of shoulder exercises, in which you should try to slightly bend the elbow and not fully extend the arm when you do it.

In addition, it also enhances the work of the deltoid if you place your arms neither frontally nor laterally, but a little diagonal to the body.

Inclined side raises

It is a variation of the previous exercise which consists of doing exactly the same with the torso bent forward.

This exercise will help you to work not only the deltoid, but other muscles such as the trapezius, the rhomboid, the teres minor and the spinous, which are those that are part of the surroundings of the deltoid.

At Vitonica | Big Rocky Shoulders: Five Gym Workouts To Get Them

Images | iStock.

Videos | Powerexplosive, Myprotein Spain, Fit Kamp, Jesús López Trainer, FNT Life.