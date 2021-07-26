The Audible from The Sandman: Act II features a voice cast led by James McAvoy as Dream and Kat Dennings as Death.

Hell, it seems, is home to some familiar faces. Audible today revealed that The Sandman: Act II, the follow-up to the sound production on Neil Gaiman’s iconic comic, will premiere on September 22, 2021.

Again adapted and directed by award-winning Dirk Maggs, the next chapter of The Sandman will also feature executive co-production and creative direction from Neil Gaiman, who will return as narrator for the production. Joining him will be Act I cast members James McAvoy in the title role as Dream, Kat Dennings as Death, Michael Sheen as Lucifer and Andy Serkis as Matthew the Raven.

However, The Sandman: Act II will take Morpheus to new corners of reality, introducing listeners to new characters and performers to bring those characters to life.

Joining the cast of Act II: Jeffrey Wright as Destiny, Regé-Jean Page as Orpheus, Brian Cox as Augustus, Emma Corrin as Thessaly, John Lithgow as Emperor Joshua Norton, David Tennant as Loki, Bill Nighy as Odin, Kristen Schaal as Delirio, Kevin Smith as Merv Pumpkinhead, Bebe Neuwirth as Bast, Miriam Margolyes as Despair, Arthur Darvill as William Shakespeare, Joanna Lumley as Lady Johnanna Constantine, Niamh Walsh as Nuala, Aidan Turner, Adrian Lester, Ray Porter and many more.

It’s an impressive collection of talent, but so is the material. The Sandman: Act II will adapt the fourth volume in the graphic novel series, Foggy Season, and the fifth, A Game of You. He will also take up the experimental quartet “Distant Mirrors” and the trio “Convergence” from the sixth volume of The Sandman, Fables & Reflections.

Fog Station in The Sandman: Act II

Season of Mists remains one of the most popular story arcs in the influential Vertigo series. It leads Morpheus back to hell when Lucifer abdicates his role as ruler and leaves Morpheus with the keys to the underworld.

In addition to the demons and monstrosities one hopes to face in hell, Lucifer’s decision attracts dozens of colorful contenders to the now vacant throne. This provides many opportunities for performers to extend their vocal style.

Via: DCComics.com

