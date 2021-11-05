Dragon ball is one of the longest-lived franchises in history, Akira Toriyama, for more than 30 years has told the exciting story of Goku. In its current arc, we see how our protagonist and Vegeta set out to become the next deities of the destruction of their universe and their past. However, there are fans who continue to remember the beginning of the saga with more affection and imagine what a good live-action would be like.

Meanwhile, in the last chapters of Dragon Ball Super they have been directed to know the true past of Goku, our powerful warrior. Especially from Bardock, the father of our protagonist. There are fans who nostalgically remember Goku’s house on Earth and give us incredible fan arts.

In this case, Anskhn shared an illustration on Reddit Which takes us back to the classic Dragon Ball. Specifically, at the time when he married Chi-Chi (also known as Milk in Latin America) and had their two children, Gohan and Goten.

Although, his work shows us a more realistic and welcoming version:

Ashkn comments that this CGI version of Goku’s house in Dragon Ball Z was made using Blender, the completely free illustration tool. So, if you are interested in building your own like Vegeta’s, you can do it this way.

In that Dragon Ball Z arc, Goku’s adventures were a bit easier than they are today. Some of them showed us how Piccoro and our protagonist learned to drive and the problems that this entails.. Or Gohan’s passage through middle and high school to fulfill his dreams, away from the deadly battles he had faced as a child.

<br>

Who is Chi-Chi (Milk), Goku’s wife?

The first time we see Chi-Chi (チ チ), known as Milk in Latin America, in Dragon Ball is during Goku’s childhood. She is the princess of Mount Flypan, daughter of the Queen and King Gyuma. Later, she would fall in love with our protagonist and become his wife, she is also the mother of Gohan and Goten. Her daughter-in-law is Videl and she is Pan’s grandmother.

However, she becomes a secondary character in the history of Dragon Ball, despite being a strict training from her father and developing great strength, agility and power superior to most earthlings. When she gets married, she puts fighting aside to take care of her family, but when she needs to protect her family or is angry, she can take down Goku with a single blow.

In Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama represented in Chi-Chi a stereotype of an Asian mother; Being very feared by her husband and his friends, the woman also educated Gohan in a strict way so that he could become a scientist and be successful in the future. On the other hand, Chi-Chi did not show a strenuous attempt to make Goten study; Still, he forbade him to transform into a Super Saiyan; And when the 25th World Martial Arts Tournament rolled around, he ordered his sons to train so he could bring the prize fortune home.

Chi-Chi is usually very attentive to something happening to her children, demonstrating this during the first days that Videl went to his house to train with Gohan in Dragon Ball Z. However, he changes his mind as soon as he discovers that his future daughter-in-law came from a multimillionaire family

What is Dragon Ball Super about?

If you have not yet seen Dragon Ball Super and stayed in the first two sagas of this franchise. We tell you that this story begins approximately 6 months after the defeat of Majin Boo. So for now the Earth has become a peaceful place without war or conflict.

Unfortunately, this peace could not last forever. So, she is interrupted by an unexpected visitor. The first great villain we meet in Dragon Ball Super is Beerus, the God of Destruction of this universe. Fortunately for Earth, his plan to destroy planet Earth is hampered by the rich food that is in this place. Thanks to this, he ends up befriending Goku.

Up to now, Dragon Ball Super has been divided into several arcs; the Saga of the Battle of the Gods, Saga of the Resurrection of Freeza and the Saga of the Tournament of Universe 6. The latter have been adapted to anime and available through Crunchyroll. For its part, the manga continues in the arc of Granola, one of the most powerful adversaries to date and in which we learn more about the past of the Saiyan race.