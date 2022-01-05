A Doctor Strange 2 easter egg would bring the MCU to the X-Men and the Fantastic Four

Doctor Strange helped rewrite reality in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which could bring old acquaintances from the X-Men and Fantastic Four sagas into the Marvel Studios fold.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home not only did we have the return of old acquaintances in the cinematic history of the wall-crawler, a new reality was also written for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where the arrival of the X-Men and the Fantastic is already expected. Four, something that Doctor Strange would make possible.

But this time do not expect new faces to embody mutants or the first family of superheroes, since names like James McAvoy, Ioan Gruffudd and even Jessica Alba could join Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As we mentioned in the lessons of the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Studios logo had a special presentation, which incorporates different styles of the Marvel logo that we have seen since 2002, when it was used for the first time. in Spider-Man.

The past is still valid at Marvel Studios

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, the events that occurred in both the Spider-Man trilogy, directed by Sam Raimi, as well as in the two films of The Amazing Spider-Man, with Marc Webb at the fore, were validated.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, pointed out in an interview for Collider that although his studio is already working on the return of X-Men and the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the previous sagas could fit into the MCU.

“In the first Doctor Strange (movie), Ancestral warns Stephen of the risks of the multuiverse on his first astral travel. That was always one of the most powerful storytelling tools in comics. I think the elements that were added to this mix increased with that Fox acquisition, but it didn’t change the timing on when we were going to introduce the multiverse idea.”.

In 2022 Marvel Studios will announce the cast that will be part of its version of Fantastic Four, while the X-Men still have no date for a return to the big screen.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil..

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, the plot villain.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit the big screen on May 5, 2022.

