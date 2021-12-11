A dispute between separated parents ended in a scandal within the exclusive St Andrew's school

St Andrew’s campus, kindergarten and elementary school are located in San Fernando

The educational community of the exclusive St. Andrew’s Scots School, located in the San Fernando district, he witnessed an unfortunate episode that involved the mother and father of two students who attend the kindergarten of said institution.

This Friday morning, JJ (the identity of the person involved is kept in reserve to preserve the minors involved) arrived with an altered emotional state at the school gate aboard his black Jeep 4×4 truck and broke down the entrance barrier of the parking lot . Once he got out of the vehicle, he went directly to speak with the authorities, in a very aggressive tone, with the aim of removing his children from the place.

Given the refusal of the directors because they did not have the corresponding permission, a tense discussion ensued and the tranquility of the house of studies was completely altered.

As a preventive measure, the educational personnel of the exclusive school were ordered to keep the students inside the classrooms until they could calm JJ’s spirits.

According to reports, the man is separated from the mother of his children and currently has a legal dispute with her. The woman, who denounced him for gender violence and deprivation of liberty, managed to detain the man for several days to precisely avoid situations such as those that occurred today.

The man broke into his Jeep 4×4 and tried to take his children from school without the corresponding permission

Once the authorities notified the mother of the minors and the Police, JJ was removed by police officers. San Fernando Police Station, 4th Section. of Virreyes Oeste, where a cause was opened for investigation of illicit.

The complainant, Sade Ebener 28 years old, she was also taken to the police headquarters, where she exhibited a precautionary measure in her favor. Police sources specified Infobae that JJ pointed out that he was not aware of this precautionary measure and that is why he went in search of his children.

Immediately afterwards, he maintained a communication with the fiscal assistant Marisa Tarantino, of the FCriminal and Correctional Office No. 34 CABA, and the JNational Correctional and Criminal Court No. 8 of CABA, by the prosecutor Lucresia Sen Samaniego, to learn about the details of the precautionary measure and the causes in which he is currently charged.

At the time of the incident at St Andrew’s, inside the kindergarten and elementary school -located on 3199 Atilio Betti street- there were about 1,500 students.

Alerted by the situation, hundreds of parents immediately went to withdraw their children before JJ’s attack of anger could unleash a major episode.

From the school they issued a statement in which they described the dispute between a father and a mother over custody of their children as “extraordinary fact”.

“I am pleased to say that all the staff responded quickly and appropriately to ensure that none of their children were exposed to any risk or unpleasant situation and that we were able to resolve the situation with the least possible interruption,” they indicated in an email that was sent to the families.

In addition, they reported that the school decided to make a drastic determination in the wake of the unfortunate events: “ It is necessary to confirm that the people involved in today’s incident will not be invited to return to St Andrew’s in 2022 as they do not respect the values ​​and rules of our institution ”.

St. Andrew’s Scots School, sometimes referred to by its local name Escuela Escocesa San Andrés, is an Argentine non-profit private educational institution of Scottish origin founded in 1838 and the oldest British-origin school in South America. While the headquarters of the garden and the primary school are in San Fernando, the secondary school works in Olivos.

“The history and tradition of this beautiful school must be celebrated and we must all work together to ensure we have the community we dream of,” the message goes on, justifying the decision not to re-enroll children for inappropriate behavior.

JJ is a Political Scientist graduated from the Universidad Católica Argentina, investor and art collector. And as a result of the accusations against him as an abuser and misogynist, he decided to publish a clarification on his procedural situation on his Twitter account.

“Prosecutor Molina Pico dismissed the complaint 1 year ago. And here we are celebrating my 40th birthday with the alleged victim in the @HotelFaena . In addition, I was dismissed by room 2 and the Chamber of Cassation V of San Isidro “ , He wrote this Wednesday next to a photo with the mother of his children, both raising a glass of champagne.

In addition, on his Instagram, he also made reflections on this day. “The 40 hit hard. They say many things, but the important thing is not if they are the new 20 or the 30 or the middle of the life or the maturity. The important thing is to feel full, full of love, of learning and to feel that your life only has meaning if you help others. Selfless help is the key to happiness. This is how magic happens in life. Today I feel that I have lived everything and that my life and my experiences are at the service of those who need me. My next years are for you, my family, my children and my country “, remarked JJ

Yet two days later, all that love and happiness that I felt turned into anger and violence and now he will have to give explanations again before the courts.

