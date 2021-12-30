“Banxico informs that by 2024 it will have its own digital currency in circulation, considering these new technologies and the next-generation payment infrastructure are extremely important as options of great value to advance financial inclusion in the country,” the federal government reported on his Twitter account.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has highlighted that CBDCs are necessary to modernize finances and ensure that large technology companies do not control these currencies.

Since June, around 56 central banks and monetary authorities are considering digital currencies as commerce shifts to online business.

The launches of digital currencies have already started in some countries. The Bahamas became the first nation in October to launch a general-purpose CBDC, known as the Sand Dollar. China has several ongoing trials, and Switzerland and the Bank of France have announced Europe’s first cross-border experiment.

Recently, the governor of Banxico, Alejandro Díaz de León, told Expansión that the entity was already working on a plan to carry out transactions at lower costs.

“It is very important to distinguish that the concept that the Bank has is an extension of the fiduciary money that we use and that allows us to have transactions with agility and opportunity with lower costs, but that does not imply the risks or financial disintermediation that could cause any solution. very different that is not within the same monetary architecture, “he said in the interview .