The biggest regulatory news of the week was a U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services hearing focused squarely on cryptocurrencies. Even the title of the event, “Digital Assets and the Future of Finance: Understanding the Challenges and Benefits of Financial Innovation in America”, it conveyed a different feel than countless previous congressional meetings, which had mostly dealt with investor protection, security risks, or threats to financial stability.

Judging by the reactions of many participants and industry experts, the exchange has been greeted as a distinctly positive thing, with legislators asking informed questions and otherwise acting as if their goal is to understand this novelty rather than act on the basis of preconceived notions. Of course, there were tiresome questions about Bitcoin’s environmental footprint and Rep Brad Sherman’s anti-crypto outrageousness, but the whole thing ultimately seemed a lot like a constructive dialogue between the digital asset industry and lawmakers that we’ve been wanting to see over the course of. a time.

Audience to the sector

The hearing, called by the president of the Financial Services Committee, Maxine Waters, focused on the role of cryptocurrency exchanges, the growth of the stablecoin sector, and general questions about the general regulation of digital assets. Several of the top CEOs of cryptocurrencies were summoned to represent the cryptocurrency space.

Some of the most prominent issues debated in the Chamber were the decentralization of the digital ecosystem driven by cryptocurrencies – a politically advantageous angle at a time when many US lawmakers are uncomfortable with the takeover of the tech giants of the Web 2.0 era – as well as the reluctance of US regulators to give way to certain cryptocurrency investment products that could be seen as a symptom of a fragmented approach to regulation. The relationship between the global role of the US dollar and the growing demand for stablecoins also received a lot of attention.

BPI: Scared by DeFi?

In order not to get too carried away by what looks like a victory in Congress, take note of the latest report from the Bank for International Settlements on decentralized finance. The “bank of central banks” has thoroughly studied the vast space of decentralized finance and has come up with a handful of alarmist slogans such as “the illusion of decentralization” to describe it.

BIS analysts are concerned about some structural aspects of the DeFi landscape, such as liquidity mismatches and a lack of buffers like banks. The report’s authors argue that the protocols governing DeFi activity carry risks of centralization, which could lead to a concentration of power within these systems in the hands of a few. These claims are sure to raise a lot of eyebrows, especially among those who know the DeFi space closely.

CBDC surveillance

The BIS’s taste for more controlled financial innovation can be seen in the news that its specialist department, BIS Innovation Hub, is actively participating in the testing of euro-based cross-border digital settlement, together with the central banks of Switzerland and France. The experiment was considered a success, but the parties involved noted that it does not justify the final issuance of a European CBDC.

In other news on centralized digital currency, A two-year investigation by the Reserve Bank of Australia concluded with a report highlighting the potential of a wholesale central bank digital currency to improve the efficiency of financial market transactions.

