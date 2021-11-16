Nov 16, 2021 at 09:33 CET

EFE

A woman who was in a medical consultation from Barcelona with a companion made the international distress signal against sexist violence with his hand, which allowed a worker from the center to alert the mossos of the situation.

A tweet from the Mossos d’Esquadra explained this Monday that the woman made the distress signal in the waiting room of the medical consultation with the hand, which is a gesture that is made by hiding the thumb in the palm and that was identified by a worker in the consultation.

Then, the Mossos d’Esquadra were alerted to the silent request for help, and the police officers immediately went to the private consultation and arrested the woman’s companion for alleged mistreatment.

In a BCN medical waiting room, a donut indicates, with the international aid signal, that he is a victim of male violence. Thank you to that gesture that reconnected a treballadora, stop the company of the donor for presumptive mistreatments # ProuViolènciesMasclistes # 25N pic.twitter.com/mg6VCkKNx7 – Mossos (@mossos) November 15, 2021

The distress signal is an “on line” initiative to help women who suffer gender violence, promoted by organizations such as the Canadian Canadian Women’s Foundation and the american Womens Funding Network.

These organizations observed that during confinement the risk of gender-based violence could increase and the help gesture with the hand could be done in video calls to warn of sexist violence, without being recorded.

The Betevé television network has reported that the medical office where the events took place last Friday 12 in the afternoon is private and is located in the district of Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, and that the detainee is a 64-year-old man with no prior record.