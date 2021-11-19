The fever for piercings in our ears it does nothing but grow. We love to wear a cascade of minimalist earrings, which are combined with each other to be the protagonists. But before you can fill everything with golden rings you have to go through the process of making the hole and healing it. Did you jump in, got infected and now you have a lump? We tell you how to solve it.

Those lumps that come out are not keloids





The first thing we should know, for our peace of mind, is that those lumps that come out where the hole is are not keloids. Although we commonly call them that, they are about hypertrophic scars. Dr. Virginia Sánchez, an expert dermatologist, explains the difference.

“Keloids are disproportionately large scars generated by the skin’s repair mechanism. They can appear due to a skin injury or spontaneously, but always exceed the limits of the wound that originated it. What happens with piercings is called a hypertrophic scar. It is bulky and hard but does not exceed the dimensions of the injury that caused it. “

So that, we should not be alarmed believing we have a keloid problem when a hole a new piercing get hard and lumpy. It is only a scar and it can come out even if there is no previous infection. And yes, it has a solution.

Treatments to remove that uncomfortable lump





The expert consulted states that there is no concrete cause to explain these hypertrophic scars on our piercings. “It is multifactorial and above all unknown, although much more common in young people. It can come out whether or not there is a previous infection. Sometimes it comes out spontaneously through a pimple or bite and sometimes in surgical wounds.”

Do not panic, because not knowing their origin does not make it impossible to eliminate them. And although according to Dr. Virginia Sánchez “the best treatment is patience because most improve over time, “these are the medical treatments she recommends to remove the lump from our lives in the blink of an eye.





Vascular laser : helps to slow its growth in the initial phase, when the lump has just appeared.

: helps to slow its growth in the initial phase, when the lump has just appeared. Corticosteroids : they can be topical or infiltrated in the lesion, helping to reduce its size and improving the aesthetic appearance, if they are very visible.

: they can be topical or infiltrated in the lesion, helping to reduce its size and improving the aesthetic appearance, if they are very visible. Silicone patches: can be recommended in some cases to slow growth.

There are also other medical recommendations such as surgery or radiation therapy. But the expert and head of service at the HM Sanchinarro Hospital believes that they are “less effective and more problematic.” However, in any of the cases our recommendation is to always consult a doctor before choosing any of these alternatives.





Take note, if what you want is to avoid an infection

If you have the hole just made, surely the person who was in charge of doing it will have given you instructions for cleaning and caring for it Safely. However, we have asked our expert dermatologist for advice to eliminate all doubts.

Dr. Virginia Sánchez recommends applying Soapy Betadine in the previous three days to the piercing, to reduce the number of bacteria in the area when making the hole. Once done, it is appropriate according to her to treat the injury with Betadine and antibiotic ointment alternately.

Despite all these measures, the doctor affirms that “the risk of infection is high due to the location in the case of the ears.” If infection is something to avoid and there is fear that it will go further you can always take antibiotics, but under the guidelines and recommendations of a doctor.





