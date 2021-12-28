A Minecraft gamer has built an impressively accurate rendition of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword’s training room, including a practice dummy for striking. The recreation uses the limited decorative elements found in Minecraft to create a very recognizable likeness. Skyward Sword’s original combat room includes elaborate carved pillars, brightly colored cobblestones on the floor, and vibrant painting on the walls.

Minecraft has both creative freedom and visual limitations for fans who enjoy designing and creating iconic locations from popular books, movies, and video games. Minecraft worlds offer plenty of room to build, unlike the limited space in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and vast resources that can be gathered relatively easily. However, for those who play without visual enhancement mods, the detail and finesse of great places like the Hogsmeade village from Harry Potter or The Shire from The Lord of the Rings are sometimes lacking in detail.

A Minecraft gamer known as Darknut_Gaming on reddit has managed to accurately recreate both the interior and exterior of the Skyward Sword battle room using the standard items found in the Minecraft crafting menu. A video shared by Darknut_Gaming offers a complete tour of the space, showing the intricate entrance and interior of the practice arena. Hindquarters have even been added, with a chest containing a training sword. In the comments, Darknut_Gameing states, “I’ve had the game running simultaneously to try to be as accurate as possible”, indicating the dedication and time it took to recreate the building. This use of references has allowed everything in the room to appear as in Skyward Sword’s combat room.

While designing in Creative Mode gives Minecraft players access to all in-game items when building, sometimes opting for a mod pack can greatly expand the ways players can recreate spaces. For example, the Pam’s Harvest Craft mod pack adds numerous additional crops and cooking equipment that can create a complete kitchen, which could be used to make a Minecraft version of The Great British Baking Show’s pastry shop or a sprawling farm. like the one in Stardew Valley. Additionally, mods like Biomes O ‘Plenty offer other locations that serve as the stage for specific skins.

Despite this, many Minecraft players may find it an exciting achievement to create buildings and locations using only what is available in the most up-to-date version of basic Vanilla Minecraft. Constraints encourage players to creatively view spaces and imagine them to fit a different art design while remaining recognizable. Skyward Sword’s battle room shows how this can be done in detail, and how Minecraft can be a creative canvas for just about any building project.