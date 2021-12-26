A skilled Minecraft player has built a huge monument to Shrek that almost reaches the sky. The grumpy but good-hearted green ogre first burst onto the pop scene thanks to the 2001 animated comedy, Shrek, becoming an overnight sensation among young moviegoers of the decade and spawning to three sequels, a spin-off starring Puss in Boots, a small handful of television specials and multiple video games, such as Shrek developed by DICE for the original Xbox.

In addition to his starring role in games like Shrek SuperSlam, inspired by Super Smash Bros, and Shrek Smash n ‘Crash Racing, focused on karts, Shrek has reached titles such as The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild thanks to mods from the fans. One of these mods even replaced the fearsome Nemesis from Resident Evil 3 with Shrek, tasking players to flee from the now-villainous ogre before he could capture them. More recently, a player from Valheim recreated Shrek’s famous abode in the swamp, with the legendary outhouse that he emerges from during the beginning of the first film. Even official game developers have gotten in on the fun of Smash Mouth, as a Hunt: Showdown player spotted a nod to Shrek’s iconic house hidden away in Crytek’s online multiplayer shooter.

Naturally, Shrek was not long in coming to Minecraft, as a reddit user posted an impressive screenshot of the massive Shrek sculpture he built in Minecraft. This gigantic statue towers over the hills and trees of Minecraft and stretches almost into the dark night sky. Commenters have suggested adding some vines to the surrounding trees to simulate a swamp or constructing a replica of the Donkey, as well as making some references to the “Shrek is love, Shrek is life” meme.

Players can do just about anything in Minecraft, and users have created some impressive tributes to gaming and pop culture within Mojang Studios’ blocky sandbox. Among these tributes are the classic Ghostbusters Ecto-1, Link’s titular recorder from The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and even a gigantic Oreo cookie.

Shrek was a sizable part of many childhoods in the early 2000s, and now Minecraft fans can gaze in awe at this giant-sized tribute to the iconic ogre. Considering his size, Shrek wouldn’t have much trouble rescuing Princess Fionna from a castle guarded by a dragon or feeding off the evil Fairy Godmother, and players better stay away from her swamp.