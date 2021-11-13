With Grupo Iguatemi in Brazil and Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City in CDMX as allies, LuxuryLab Global is positioned as a forum of great importance that records, analyzes and participates in the transformations of the luxury sector, as it shares the most recent information on the market in voice of specialists, provides tools and professional relationships to brands and entrepreneurs, promotes social responsibility, social well-being and sustainability, and exposes the challenges and possible solutions in the current and future panorama.

This year, the list of speakers included Fflur Roberts, Vice President of Luxury Goods Euromonitor International; Salvatore Ferragamo, CEO Il Borro; Cristina Betts, Vice President of Finance at Iguatemi Group; Sahra-Josephine Hjorth, CEO and co-founder of CanopyLAB – Social Learning Powered by AI; Flavia Gemignani, director of Boston Consulting Group’s Center for Customer Insights; Melissa Álvarez, Project Leader of BCC in Mexico; Luis Pons, architect and designer; Silvia Tcherassi, fashion designer; Claudia Paetzold, curator and artistic director; Clarissa Egaña, founder of Port de Bras; Alejandro Estrada Maurín, editorial director of Watch Time Mexico; Thomas Baillod, founder of the Watch Trade Academy; Gonzalo Villareal, high-end art, jewelry and watch consultant; Christian H. Clerc, President of Global Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resort.

The LuxuryLab Global Award – which recognizes the personalities who have stood out for their professional career and generated a significant change in society – was also awarded to Cándida Fernández de Calderón, Director of Fomento Cultural Banamex, for her project Grandes Maestros del Arte Popular and for the support it has provided to Mexican artisans during the pandemic. The trophy is the work of designer Nino Bauti and made by the Brazilian brand St. James.

A percentage of the event’s proceeds will go to the Cocinamos México foundation, which in one year has delivered more than 600,000 meals to vulnerable people affected by the pandemic in more than fifteen cities in the country.