Director Edgar Wright is not strange to the horror genre since his film debut, but the truth is that his dabbling with it had always been from a humor or meta-reference barrier that for the first time was reduced to a minimum in ‘Last Night in Soho ‘, an archetypal horror film that does not use parody, nor does it hide behind postmodernism to confront the genre, being so direct and classic in its approach that it can mislead.

After the tribute to George A. Romero’s zombie trilogy from ‘Shaun of the Dead’ (2004) and the wonderful fake trailer ‘Don’t’, from ‘Grindhouse’ (2007), Edgar Wright included cult and folk horror in ‘ Fatal Weapon ‘(Hot Fuzz, 2007) and robotic apocalypse in the closing of his trilogy of the cornetto, but he had never faced horror cinema without excuses, doing in his new film an important reinvention exercise, which never stops being him, but that it does get into dark terrain despite the fact that its interest continues to have some mythomania brand of the house.

‘Last night in Soho’ is one of those moments when great directors decide to make their horror movie and dump their entire resource book to pour in each little scene a panaché of references and details that they like, raising the aesthetic bet to the maximum without leaving a single of their obsessions in the pipeline. Think of ‘Dracula’ (1992) by Francis Ford Coppola, ‘Grab Me Those Ghosts’ (The Frighteners, 1995) by Peter Jackson, ‘Silence from Evil’ (Dead Silence, 2007) by James Wan or ‘The Scarlet Summit’ ( Crimson Peak, 2015) by Guillermo del Toro, for example.

Psychological horror and Polanskian paranoia

Movies with a big bet from the studio trying to offer a definitive journey through the topics of each subgenre to elevate them taking care of every little element of the production on an almost theatrical level. If del Toro did it with the gothic ghost dramas, Wright does it with the subgenre of psychotic women with tradition of Polanski films like ‘Repulsion’ (1965) and adds a family twist of career in the world of fashion or the arts that is no stranger from ‘Black Swan’ (2010) to the most recent ‘The Neon Demon’ (2015).

Here our protagonist is Eloise, a young designer full of innocence who may mysteriously enter the 1960s, where she follows the life of an attractive aspiring singer, an approach without further supernatural explanation that is used to examine the dark side of Swinging London. with a game of mirrors of past and present that uncovers the traps of nostalgia, portraying the time with contrasts between mod costumes and a spectacular soundtrack with an urban squalor full of patriarchal sexual utilitarianism.

Thomasin McKenzie delivers a warm and empathetic performance that wins instantly like a fragile rural girl who follows her dreams to the capital, according to the model of ‘Suspiria’ (1977), which ends up being overwhelmed by the inclemency of an atrocious city. Her journey closely follows the tropes of a girl in a female residence with revealing nightmares, who uncovers mysteries that haunt a place or a building while suffering a nervous breakdown, a classic horror hallmark that can be followed from films such as’Even the wind is afraid‘(1968), a model with a marked feminine accent from which she does not shy away.

All the colors of the dark





This colorful representation of an archetypal story serves as an excuse to take advantage of each frame with an aesthetic bet full of class, a stellar address with overwhelming shots of the neighborhood and emblematic places of the city – watch out for the traveling through Picadilly Circus set where it is not glimpsed a pixel of CGI— and that also skips any academic narrative norm to break the logic based on Kaleidoscopic delusions that blur the boundaries of reality and hallucination with an overwhelming montage.

Wright recovers Mario Bava’s unreal color range, but also looks to his films beyond aesthetics, with those echoes of the past appearing in the bed of ‘The frustrated and the corpo‘(1963) or the setting of’ Six women for the murderer ‘(Sei donne per l’assassino, 1964). Even some visions of the character of Anya Taylor-Joy are posed as psychedelic images of her time, with the Romy Schneider from the lost movie ‘L’enfer‘(1964) by Henri-Georges Clouzot in mind, whose shadow also appears in details, fashion and lysergic textures reminiscent of, ‘The prisonnière‘(1968).





Taylor-Joy appears unearthly with her character of Sandie, who sings Petula Clark hits, dances and represents the glamorous side of the ye-ye era with an exploiter-shaped shadow that brings back the nasty Matt Smith we saw in ‘Manson Girls‘(Charlie Says, 2018), offering the murky counterpoint to that idealized image. The script, developed by Krysty Wilson-Cairns, has a strong feminist accent that does not judge or condemn its charactersInstead, it uses machismo as a source of an evil that spreads in ways that are not always complacent and easy to digest.

The best of Edgar Wright since ‘Shaun of the Dead’

‘Last Night in Soho’ talks about wounds, irreparable damage, creation of monsters and redemptionBut he does not delve or preach excessively, but he does use visual elements such as the men in black in an eloquent way, and he even falls into complacency with the character of Michael Ajao, using as a counterpoint to avoid falling into cheap male condemnation and show that things also change. At heart, it is still an Edgar Wright film with a certain cinema condition Young adult which has the good fund of more open works.

This does not mean that during the brand-new two hours of footage they skimp on gore, some murder that seems like something out of a giallo or dark and gloomy moments. Edgar Wright cites many horror film classics such as ‘The Carnival of Souls’ (Carnival of souls, 1962), ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ (A nightmare on Elm Street, 1984) and even coincides in the representation of visions with works such as ‘The Curse of Hill House’ (The Haunting of Hill House, 2018). Of course, the catalog of winks reaches the casting of film stars of the time such as Terence Stamp or Diana Riggs, in their last role in the cinema.





‘Last Night in Soho’ is the rare current genre film that before displaying its visual splendor, or symmetrical graphic design paraphilias, takes time to build its story, poses its characters well and is in no rush to arrive. Classic-style horror, flavored with films from the British era such as ‘The Cursed House’ (1969) or the Amicus anthology segments, which for many will be anachronistic, but will undoubtedly be timeless and whose failure at the box office is a firm bid to become another cult title from its director.