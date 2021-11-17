A Cycloton was held in CDMX where, for each kilometer traveled on an exercise bike, a donation will be made in favor of the diagnosis of diabetes

LaSalud.mx.-This Sunday authorities of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), IMSS Foundation and the company Merck, inaugurated the “Diabetón City of Health”, Which aims to promote preventive actions, healthy habits such as balanced diet, physical activity and self-care against Type II Diabetes, a disease of high incidence among the Mexican population.

On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, which is commemorated this November 14, thematic modules were enabled so that people who perform physical activity on Avenida Paseo de la Reforma know the CHKT Online Tool, information on healthy eating, carry out the PrevenIMSS check-up by age group and participate in a Cycloton where for every kilometer traveled on an exercise bike, the Merck company will make a donation to the IMSS Foundation in favor of the diagnosis of diabetes.

Representing the general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, the doctor Célida Duque Molina, Director of Medical Benefits, stressed that for several years the pandemic of overweight and obesity has been faced, since seven out of ten Mexicans are not at their ideal weight, a situation that also affects girls, boys and young people, and that precedes the appearance diabetes and hypertension.

He explained that there are more than a million published articles worldwide that indicate that changing eating habits, consuming simple water and physical activity can prevent the onset of diabetes and maintain good health.

“We have an immense opportunity to have interventions that are at our fingertips, that do not increase the cost of our economy and that can have a very positive impact on our health”, He highlighted.

He indicated that in the modules installed on Paseo de la Reforma, in front of the Social Security headquarters, health personnel will identify if any person has hypertension, glucose figures in prediabetes or diabetes levels. He invited to use the CHKT Online tool, which in an easy and fast way allows to know risk factors for developing chronic or cardiovascular diseases.

The director of Medical Benefits urged the beneficiaries to go to their Family Medicine Units and request a medical appointment at the number 800 681 2525 or in the app IMSS Digital to receive a package of preventive actions, timely detection, and start with food plans.

In his opportunity, the deputy Emmanuel Reyes Carmona, president of the Health Commission, reported that recently the Chamber of Deputies approved the Expenditure Budget of the Federation 2022, in which historical resources are granted for more than 800 billion pesos for health, an increase of 15.1% in relation to 2021. “The resources for the IMSS and for the IMSS-BIENESTAR are guaranteed”.

He pointed out that Social Security has been betting for a long time to strengthen primary health care to prevent chronic-degenerative diseases from causing the death of the population.

For his part, the doctor Romeo Rodriguez SuarezPresident of Fundación IMSS, AC, highlighted that while treating people with diabetes, the prevention of this disease that kills and incapacitates will be encouraged at the national level; such as kidney disease, blindness and limb amputations that testify to the impact of a preventable disease if overweight and obesity decrease.

He said that diabetes is always on the rise, eight million 600 thousand people suffer from it; in 2019 it was second cause of death with 109 thousand 359 cases, but prevention actions for the early release of this disease, such as the labeling of food and beverages, opens a wide path towards the most just causes for health.

About, Cristian Von Schulz Hausmann, CEO of Merck Mexico, commented that the German company, leader in science and technology, works daily to maintain the commitment they have with society to innovate in treatments that improve life.

“Today more than ever we know that preventing diabetes is a need that begins at home, with the family, therefore, we are very grateful to the IMSS Foundation for inviting us to collaborate with them in this important initiative that seeks to raise awareness through curiosity. big and small”, Stated Hausmann.

One of the objectives of the “Diabetón Ciudad de la Salud” is for participants to travel a thousand kilometers on stationary bicycles through the Cyclotón and continue supporting the prevention of diabetes.

During the taking of signs, they participated 195 people, of which 91 (46.7%) were men and 104 (53.3%) were women. The average age of the participants was from 9 to 77 years old, and in terms of weight, the average was 73.7 kg with an average height of 161 centimeters; It is worth mentioning that 69 people were overweight and obese.

Finally, the average glucose measurement was 97 mg / dL and blood pressure was 123.3 / 81.4, however, 55 of the participants had a systolic pressure greater than 130 mmHg.

