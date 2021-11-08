In the mail they have also asked all workers to disconnect all possible equipment from the stores, including computers, cash registers, etc. By doing this, they want to prevent the ransomware from spreading to more devices.

Details of an internal email received by the company’s workers in Dutch have been published on Twitter, confirming that the attack is of ransomware, and that there are 3,100 servers affected, all of them with Windows installed. Because of this, the store cannot process online purchases with pickup in store, as well as returns neither other online procedures .

When there are less than three weeks to go Black Friday 2021 , MediaMarkt has been affected by a ransomware attack that took place this very morning. Thus, the company’s workers have found all the computers blocked by this attack.

The problem has also affected Spain, where there are several users on social networks complaining that the store has not been able to make a return in the store, as well as another can not know the status of your order on the web because there is an error when entering the tracking number.

@MediaMarkt_es I have a problem with an order, I put my data on the web to see the status and the web gives me an error, can you check it through MD? – The Kojimista (@JmpMotion) November 8, 2021

The store currently has engineers working on solve the problem. However, all stores will be offline for at least today, where they will not be able to open or create sales documents. Gift cards won’t work either, and only Cash and Carry will work.

At corporate email, MediaMarkt asks workers to systematically reject the press inquiries, and that they do not communicate to customers that there is a informatical issue. Instead, they ask for your understanding to be requested.

It is not known if personal data is affected

Therefore, the only source of information we have about the attack is the internal mail that the company has sent its workers, but it seems that the store in Spain is also seriously affected. We do not know the extent of the infection in the store or if personal data has been stolen. The online store continues to function without problems today.

In the event that they have managed to get hold of personal information, it will be necessary to see the level of protection they had for data such as passwords, which should be skipped and using secure encryption. The attack has not yet been claimed by any group, so we will have to wait for an official statement on the matter, or see if in any forum they begin to sell the store’s database. In the event that they have managed to access that database, the hack could be worse than that of Phone House, which affected one in four Spaniards.