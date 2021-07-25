Nixta is a corn liquor-

(Courtesy)



Of course, it is also important to mention larger and better-known brands, such as Amarás, in the case of mezcal, and Volcán de mi Tierra, when talking about tequila. The first has developed a holistic model that seeks to preserve the land, the agave and the communities that produce mezcal. Currently, they work with five types of agaves and allocate 20% of the net sale of each bottle to the development of internal initiatives and social responsibility. Volcán de mi Tierra, part of Moët Hennessy’s portfolio, is a tequila brand launched in 2017, whose philosophy is based on an appreciation for heart, care and craftsmanship applied to every step of the creation process. The newest member of the family is a reposado tequila made with agave from the highlands of Jalisco and aged for 135 days in new American and European oak barrels.

Corn is another of the products that have served as a starting point for new distillates. Abasolo is a whiskey made with cacahuazintle creole corn that is endemic to Mexico. Its elaboration involves the nixtamalization of these grains, the use of champagne yeast and the aging in American white oak barrels. The production takes place in the Abasolo distillery and winery, located in the State of Mexico, which is also responsible for the manufacture of Nixta, a liquor that is made with tender corn from each season and is characterized by its atole notes. , corn bread, nuts, vanilla and caramel. Another whiskey produced in Mexico from native corn is Juan Montaña, a Moonshine-type liquid produced in Aguascalientes, in a distillery that originally operated during the Prohibition era in the United States, from 1917 to 1928.

Nami Sake.

(Courtesy)



From gin to sake, from north to south

Beyond corn and agave, the eyes of Mexican entrepreneurs have also turned to other types of inputs and spirits. Derived from personal interests and preferences in some cases, projects such as Katún have emerged, a gin produced in Yucatán with ingredients from the southeast of Mexico and distilled in a copper alembic. For its elaboration, 17 Yucatecan and Mexican botanicals are macerated, among them, chilies, fruits and flowers, with juniper –the only imported ingredient– in neutral corn alcohol, which results in a London Dry type gin.

Katún gin is produced in Yucatán.

(Courtesy)



Sticking to the traditional Japanese method of producing sake premium known as sokujo, in 2016 Nami was founded, the first brand of its kind in Mexico. Originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, she aims to generate new conversations based on respect for traditions and incorporating the passion, warmth and joy of Mexican hearts into the production of this rice-based distillate.

Ancho Reyes also deserves a mention in this section. Taking as inspiration the homemade liqueurs that were prepared in Puebla in the 1920s, this brand has created a family of liqueurs prepared from ancho chili and poblano chili. With their spicy touches, they pay homage to some of the flavors for which Mexican culture is most identified. A little further south, in a cloud forest in the Sierra Mazateca of Oaxaca, Paranubes is made. Four varieties of cane are used in the process – typical, hard, black and creole – and the result is an agricultural-style rum that has won important industry awards around the world and that has raised the name of Mexico very high.

Ancho Reyes liquor.

(Courtesy)



Committed to small brands that have a long-term vision and that offer high-quality liquids, Mexican Spirits MX – a distributor headed by Fernando Acevedo – specializes in Mexican distillates. “We pay tribute to small producers in the country who have worked conscientiously, as a family and for generations, making unique distillates in the world. We work directly with them and support national brands ”, Acevedo explains.

Throughout its little more than two years of existence, a very important part of its work has been to educate the owners of consumption centers and customers about several of the distillates that have been mentioned in previous paragraphs. “Just as there is good eating, there is also good drinking,” says Acevedo, while ensuring that this work is beginning to be reflected in a demand that is growing little by little, particularly in local restaurants.ne dining, luxury hotels and specialty bars. And it is that, for him, this is just the beginning, because although many of these distillates enjoy great popularity and reputation outside of Mexico, in some cases, they are just beginning to be known or valued within the country. “Demand is just taking off, but we are confident that in about five years these high-quality small brands will have gained a lot of steam,” he adds. Without a doubt, we are witnessing a revolution that sooner than we think will transform our preferences when serving us a drink.