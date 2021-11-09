A crossover event between Fortnite and Fall Guys could be near

Two of the most popular games currently on the online multiplayer market, such as Fortnite and Fall Guys, seem to be getting closer, since according to various data, a crossover event between the two titles could be near. The above has undoubtedly generated great expectation among the fans, with the uncertainty of when this union can probably arrive.

Through Twitter, an account called FNLeaksAndInfo has released certain information discovered by various dataminers in the sector, who assure that a crossover between the two games could eventually come. The developers have discovered a cross between various cosmetics between the two sagas, which would arrive sometime within the next few months, with no confirmed date yet.

Here’s some more cosmetics related to Fortnite just added! Nameplates:

– “Loot Llama”

– “Victory Backboard”

– “Battle Bus”

– “Blueprint”

– “Cuddle Team Leader”

– “Slurp” – Max // Fortnite Leaks & Info (@FNLeaksAndInfo) November 7, 2021

As we can see from the tweet, dataminers have discovered a lots of cosmetics, costumes, skins and five new plates, belonging to Fortnite. Both universes would intersect adopting the themes of the other, in an event that would have both companies united for a long time. However, it is not known exactly when this event would take place, as similar clues had been found earlier this year, but the developers removed all data associated with this event.

Only time will tell if it actually ends up becoming a reality or it was just an idea that faded away in time. What is certain is that something is coming between the two titles, it is no coincidence that for the second time, various dataminers have found evidence of Fortnite and Fall Guys together again. We will have to wait and see what results from the union of two of the leading games in fun, exploration and pranks between friends.

