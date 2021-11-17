There are training methods that, for people who have little time to train, allow a large amount of work to be done in a short time.

CrossFit, through any of its WODs, meets this condition since it bases its protocols on high intensity interval training, characterized by performing very intense work intervals followed by generally short rest intervals. Although the total work time is necessarily reduced, generally between 15 and 20 minutes, it allows us to achieve a good training stimulus thanks to this high intensity.

In this article We explain a WOD that you can do at home in just 20 minutes.

Training design





Our training WOD will have a structure that combines EMOM (Every Minute On the Minute) and for time, that is, two types of WODs in which in the first we will have to do certain repetitions of an exercise every minute and in the second, finish as quickly as possible.

In this way, the WOD will consist of the following:

exercise repetitions kettlebell swing fifty push-ups fifty inverted rowing fifty jump squat fifty

Our goal is going to be to finish the above exercises and reps as quickly as possible. It is designed to last approximately 15 to 20 minutes. During the process of swings, push-ups, rows, and squats we will have to perform five burpees every time the clock adds up to one minute. In other words, every time the clock completes one minute we must stop the exercise we are doing and do five burpees. Once done, we continued with what we were doing.

Finally, If you have been able to finish the training before 20 minutes, you will have to do 20 burpees as a bonus. If it takes you 20 minutes or a little longer, you’ve been spared.

Kettlebell swing

Our first WOD exercise is the kettlebell swings, but we will not do the American variant that is usually seen in CrossFit but the original Russian variant, which consists of raising the kettlebell only to the chest.

This technique it allows us to use more weight and chain repetitions more quickly.

Push-ups

The second exercise is the push-ups or push-ups, a basic horizontal push exercise.

Our body should be placed like a board, hands under the shoulders and the weight of the feet supported on the tips of these. When it comes to going down and starting the negative phase our elbows should form an angle of 45 degrees to our torso approximately. On the other hand, our hips must be in a neutral position.

Inverted rowing

Inverted rowing would be a movement pattern contrary to horizontal thrust and is one of the best options to include horizontal tractions at home when we have little material. Simply choose a table large enough to support our weight and allow us to perform the movement with good travel and stability.

Jump squats

The jump squats would complement the movement pattern of the kettlebell swings, that is, in the first case we speak of a knee dominant and in the second a hip dominant.

The jump squats offer us a great stimulus on our quadriceps and by including the variable of the jump in the equation also a great cardiovascular component, which will significantly raise our pulsations.

Burpees

Finally we have the burpees, the exercise that we will have to carry out every minute and that will not let our heart rate go down.

Take your time to perform each of the five burpees each time you are touched, and remember to do each phase of the movement without rushing.

If it turns out that during the 50 push-ups, doing the push-up on the burpees was too hard, feel free to skip this phase of the movement until you move on to the next exercise.

